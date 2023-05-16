Photo: Michael Behe speaking at the 2020 Dallas Conference on Science & Faith, by Chris Morgan.

From May 9-30, the Center for Science and Culture at Discovery Institute is running a film festival on YouTube to highlight some of our top videos. We’ll be highlighting different videos throughout the month. Would you help us make more videos by donating to our “Be a Movie Producer” campaign?

Today we feature a video that reveals the revolutionary science of ID and its ability to investigate the wonderful mystery of molecular machines. The host is revolutionist Dr. Michael Behe.