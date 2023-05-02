Photo: Adam and Eve depicted on a pedestal at Notre-Dame de Paris, by Jebulon, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons.

On a new episode of ID the Future, host Jay Richards begins a two-part conversation with biologist Ann Gauger about her newly edited volume, God’s Grandeur: The Catholic Case for Intelligent Design. Part 1 of their discussion focuses on the scientific case presented in the book. Dr. Gauger gives an engaging overview of some of the most compelling biological evidence for design, including the genetic code that governs storage and transmission of information and the origin and purpose of molecular machines. Gauger also clarifies what science shows about human uniqueness, revealing how different we are from animals and arguing that it is indeed possible that the entire human race came from two original parents. Learn more about the book and get a free chapter at GodsGrandeur.org. Download the podcast or listen to it here.