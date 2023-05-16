Image credit: Illustra Media.

On a new episode of ID the Future, Dr. Jonathan McLatchie talks with with host Tom Gilson about the key features of irreducibly complex biological systems. McLatchie is a Fellow with Discovery Institute’s Center for Science and Culture. He holds advanced degrees in evolutionary biology and molecular bioscience. He is also an assistant professor of biology at Sattler College in Boston and speaks and interviews regularly on science topics. Here, McLatchie offers a close examination of two classic examples of irreducibly complex systems — the bacterial flagellar motor and the process of DNA replication in cell division. He explains the intricacies of each process and shows why each stands up to scrutiny as a true instance of irreducible complexity. Along the way, he explains why the RNA world scenario isn’t likely to be the answer to irreducible complexity that materialists are looking for. And near the end, be sure to listen to McLatchie explain the “likelihood ratio” of the evidence for irreducible complexity, a top-heavy ratio he says strongly supports a design hypothesis. Download the podcast or listen to it here. This is Part 1 of a two-part interview.

