Listen: Stephen Meyer Takes on All Challenges

Photo credit: Nathan Jacobson.

The paperback edition of Return of the God Hypothesis is now out, complete with an epilogue from Stephen Meyer responding to key objections. To mark the occasion, we’ve been sharing some of our favorite recent interviews with the philosopher of science. In our final entry, enjoy 30 minutes of Dr. Meyer in fine form as he explains and defends the arguments of his book. Meyer is joined on Ricochet’s flagship podcast by host Peter Robinson and guest host James Lileks, who keep it lively with stimulating questions. What separates the historical sciences from everyday lab-coat sciences? Should science and religion be kept separate? How do the various proposals for the origin of life compare? What’s the difference between mere Shannon information and complex specified information? All these topics are explored in a thought-provoking exchange. Listen here.