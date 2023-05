Image source: Discovery Institute.

Popular filmmaker and author Dinesh D’Souza welcomes philosopher of science Stephen Meyer to his show to discuss the ultimate origin questions of life and the universe. It’s one of our favorite past interviews with Dr. Meyer. D’Souza probes Meyer’s scientific approach and invites him to explain some of the key arguments from his book Return of the God Hypothesis, whose paperback edition is out now! Don’t miss this coming together of two great thinkers. Note: Meyer’s interview begins at 27:09.