On a new episode of ID the Future, host Eric Anderson gets an update on the recent work of Dr. Ann Gauger, Senior Fellow at Discovery Institute’s Center for Science and Culture. Dr. Gauger explains her continuing research into the limits of protein evolution, efforts that are challenging prevailing assumptions about the role of proteins and mutations in a Darwinian account of life. She also discusses her work on the related waiting times problem, demonstrating the difficulty for Darwinian processes in accounting for the diversity we see in biology. In addition, Gauger shares her journey into researching human origins. After being asked to evaluate the scientific case against Adam and Eve, she dove into population genetics to see if monogenesis — the hypothesis that all humans are descended from two first parents — was even a possibility. What she discovered may surprise you. Don’t miss this review of Dr. Gauger’s fascinating and important research. Download the podcast or listen to it here.