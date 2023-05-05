Image: An artist imagines a black hole, by NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center; background, ESA/Gaia/DPAC.

Our friend Professor Brian Keating recently joined Jordan Peterson for an intriguing dialogue about all things cosmological and Keating’s book Losing the Nobel Prize: A Story of Cosmology, Ambition, and the Perils of Science’s Highest Honor. Keating is a brilliant astrophysicist, an observant Jew, and a fascinating figure in the dialogue about science and religion. He and Peterson discuss how to fight your personal dragons and find the great adventure of your life, how to distinguish evidence for the multiverse from mere dust, and what we learned in 2015 when scientists found gravitational radiation from the fusion of two massive black holes a billion years ago.

A couple of years ago on his podcast Into the Impossible, Dr. Keating interviewed our own Dr. Stephen Meyer about his book Return of the God Hypothesis. Check out both interviews!