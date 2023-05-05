Intelligent Design Icon Intelligent Design
Physics, Earth & Space Icon Physics, Earth & Space

Watch: Brian Keating and Jordan Peterson on All Things Cosmological

Emily Sandico
May 5, 2023, 2:54 PM
Image: An artist imagines a black hole, by NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center; background, ESA/Gaia/DPAC.

Our friend Professor Brian Keating recently joined Jordan Peterson for an intriguing dialogue about all things cosmological and Keating’s book Losing the Nobel Prize: A Story of Cosmology, Ambition, and the Perils of Science’s Highest Honor. Keating is a brilliant astrophysicist, an observant Jew, and a fascinating figure in the dialogue about science and religion. He and Peterson discuss how to fight your personal dragons and find the great adventure of your life, how to distinguish evidence for the multiverse from mere dust, and what we learned in 2015 when scientists found gravitational radiation from the fusion of two massive black holes a billion years ago.  

A couple of years ago on his podcast Into the Impossible, Dr. Keating interviewed our own Dr. Stephen Meyer about his book Return of the God Hypothesis. Check out both interviews!    

Emily Sandico

Special Projects Coordinator and Senior Fellow, Center for Science and Culture
Emily Sandico is a Senior Fellow with Discovery Institute’s Center for Science and Culture, where she also serves as Special Projects Coordinator. She holds bachelor’s degrees in philosophy and education from Whitworth University and a doctorate in veterinary medicine from Washington State University. She spent 14 years at a major Silicon Valley tech firm, where she worked as a technical editor and product manager, and as a liaison for Fortune 500 clients and the firm’s software development organization, sales force, and technical consultants around the world. Dr. Sandico is a licensed veterinarian with a special interest in how the study of medicine informs our understanding of design in biology. As a citizen and a scientist, she is most interested in helping people to seek truth by building a culture that fosters personal liberty, intellectual honesty, academic freedom, and scientific rigor.

Share

Tags

astrophysicistsblack holesBrian Keatingcosmologydragonsfaith and sciencegravitational radiationintelligent designinterviewsJewsJordan PetersonJudaismLosing the Nobel PrizemultiversepodcastReturn of the God Hypothesis