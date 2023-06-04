Image credit: Brian Gage.

A terrific conference just took place in Denton, Texas (June 1-3, 2023): the Conference on Engineering in Living Systems, or CELS. Its aim was to inspire cross-disciplinary research between biology and engineering by bringing together biologists, engineers, and some fellow travelers like me (a mathematician). I had the privilege of speaking on intelligence metrics. Here are my slides. I hope soon to develop this talk into a proper peer-reviewed paper.

I want to thank Steve Laufmann and Eric Anderson especially for helping to make this conference happen.

Cross-posted at BillDembski.com.