Listen: Carbon Valley Trumps Silicon Valley

Got a smartphone? As complicated a machine as it is, it doesn’t compare to the incredible sophistication found in biology. On a classic episode of ID the Future, we hear from two contributors to the Crossway anthology, Theistic Evolution: A Scientific, Philosophical, and Theological Critique, molecular biologist Douglas Axe and philosopher of science Stephen Meyer. They explain how Carbon Valley trumps Silicon Valley, and shouts intelligent design. They compare some of today’s technological marvels to living technology, and show how even “simple cells” far exceed the best that Silicon Valley has to offer. As Meyer says: “Nobody doubts that natural selection and random mutation is a genuine biological process. What we do doubt is that those mechanisms have the power to generate fundamentally new forms of life.” Download the podcast or listen to it here.

For more from Dr. Axe and Dr. Meyer, watch their short documentary film “The Information Enigma.” Also catch this article about the nanotechnology inside us, co-written by Meyer and Andrew McDiarmid: “The Coolest Tech on the Planet (Hint: It’s Inside You!)“