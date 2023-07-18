Intelligent Design Chemistry for Homeschoolers

Image source: Discovery Institute Academy.

Do you know of a homeschool student who needs to learn chemistry?

On September 5, Discovery Institute is launching High School Chemistry 1 and 2. This online course is designed especially for homeschool students. The course will cover the fundamentals of chemistry, but will also introduce students to the evidence of intelligent design in chemistry through videos and articles featuring biochemist Michael Behe, world-renowned chemist Marcos Eberlin, and philosopher of science Stephen Meyer.

On Tuesdays and Thursdays, students will meet online with teacher Kristin Marais for 90 minutes. Additional time will be offered for drop-in sessions and one-on-one tutoring. Kristin is a Washington State-certified science teacher who has 15 years of educational experience spanning the traditional classroom, online classroom, curriculum development, and tutoring. She is also the wife of geologist Casey Luskin, Associate Director of Discovery’s Center for Science and Culture!

This is a new venture for us at Discovery Institute, and so not many people know about it yet. Can you help us get the word out? For a limited time, parents who use the code chem50 to register will get $50 off their first semester tuition.

You can find out more, including watching an introductory video, at the course website: