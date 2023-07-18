Education Icon Education
Intelligent Design Chemistry for Homeschoolers

July 18, 2023, 10:40 AM
Do you know of a homeschool student who needs to learn chemistry?

On September 5, Discovery Institute is launching High School Chemistry 1 and 2. This online course is designed especially for homeschool students. The course will cover the fundamentals of chemistry, but will also introduce students to the evidence of intelligent design in chemistry through videos and articles featuring biochemist Michael Behe, world-renowned chemist Marcos Eberlin, and philosopher of science Stephen Meyer.

On Tuesdays and Thursdays, students will meet online with teacher Kristin Marais for 90 minutes. Additional time will be offered for drop-in sessions and one-on-one tutoring. Kristin is a Washington State-certified science teacher who has 15 years of educational experience spanning the traditional classroom, online classroom, curriculum development, and tutoring. She is also the wife of geologist Casey Luskin, Associate Director of Discovery’s Center for Science and Culture!

This is a new venture for us at Discovery Institute, and so not many people know about it yet. Can you help us get the word out? For a limited time, parents who use the code chem50 to register will get $50 off their first semester tuition.

You can find out more, including watching an introductory video, at the course website:

John G. West

Senior Fellow, Managing Director, and Vice President of Discovery Institute
Dr. John G. West is Vice President of the Seattle-based Discovery Institute and Managing Director of the Institute’s Center for Science and Culture. Formerly the Chair of the Department of Political Science and Geography at Seattle Pacific University, West is an award-winning author and documentary filmmaker who has written or edited 12 books, including Darwin Day in America: How Our Politics and Culture Have Been Dehumanized in the Name of Science, The Magician’s Twin: C. S. Lewis on Science, Scientism, and Society, and Walt Disney and Live Action: The Disney Studio’s Live-Action Features of the 1950s and 60s. His documentary films include Fire-Maker, Revolutionary, The War on Humans, and (most recently) Human Zoos. West holds a PhD in Government from Claremont Graduate University, and he has been interviewed by media outlets such as CNN, Fox News, Reuters, Time magazine, The New York Times, USA Today, and The Washington Post.

