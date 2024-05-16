Evolution
Intelligent Design
A Question on New Genes and Animal Origins
A correspondent wrote to us with an interesting question about evolution that arose in a discussion he had with a biologist:
My interlocutor made the claim that all the information necessary for metazoans was already present in protists. I said, “Even for eyes?” and he replied, “Yes — all the proteins you need for eyes are already there in single-celled organisms.” So, what do you think of that?
Fortunately, the question is easy to answer. The interlocutor’s claim is not accurate. Casey Luskin wrote a response on the subject here a few years ago:
In fact, many new proteins are required. Dr. Luskin’s article describes a 2018 article in Nature Communications that quantifies the increase in information in different taxa. See, “Reconstruction of the ancestral metazoan genome reveals an increase in genomic novelty.”