An Ape with Evolution on His Mind

Photo: A scene from Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, via YouTube (screenshot).

“Are you familiar with the concept of evolution?” asks the ape leader who is bent on raising himself to the level of the human.

The new sci-fi action movie Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is the fourth installment of the rebooted franchise, appearing after a seven-year hiatus. The film occurs generations after the death of Caesar, the initial ape leader who led his clan of primates following a worldwide pandemic, which stupefied humans and intellectually enhanced the chimps. Now, ape clans have spread across the American continent and are the new dominant species, with human civilization now a mere relic shrouded in overgrowth. The movie centers on an ape clan that raises eagles, and on the protagonist, Noa (Owen Teague), who he seeks to recover his family and friends after his village is ransacked by another militant band of apes.

On his journey to find his family, Noa encounters an orangutan, Raka, who wisely adheres to the old teachings of Caesar. “Ape not kill ape” and “apes together, strong,” are the centerpieces of the old Caesarean ways. In addition, Noa and Raka are joined by a human girl, Mae, who shocks the apes when she verbally communicates with them after staying silent for days. The virus hasn’t entirely destroyed humanity’s intelligence after all.

Apes by the Sea

The crux of the plot arrives, however, when Noa and Mae are captured and brought to the seaside establishment of the ape clan that kidnapped and enslaved his friends and family. Noa and Mae are invited to dine with the charismatic ape demagogue, who has ironically named himself “Caesar.”

It’s at this dinner that Caesar poses his question about evolution. Another intelligent human, Trevathan, has been reading books to the ape king, including, apparently, Charles Darwin’s On the Origin of Species. Caesar admits that theoretically it takes a long time for apes to develop to the level of humans, time that he doesn’t have. So, his solution is to try to break into a nearby underground arsenal where the last American government stored military equipment, computers, and other advanced technology. “Apes will learn, I will learn,” says Caesar, nodding. The dictator, however, does not want just the exploratory capacities humans enjoyed at their peak; he wants the technological power that can cripple the planet into submission. And he wants to be the ruler.

The Wonder of the Universe

The entire Planet of the Apes franchise, going back to the 1968 original, has always done a great job in refusing to be black and white. These films are not anti-human, even as apes advance in intelligence and sophistication. There are good humans and evil apes, and vice versa. What we are given in Kingdom is two competing visions of science and progress. One of the most provocative scenes in the film shows Noa discovering an old observatory. Looking through the lens of the telescope, his eye “fills with light” and he sees the expanse of the heavens. A broken human instrument introduces him to the wonder of the universe. At the same time, Caesar longs for a kind of “forbidden knowledge” that will give him the power to dominate the world, including humans. Science, then, can either be an avenue for discovery and wonder, or a tool coopted for tyranny and control.

Neither human nor ape is immune to the temptation. Even Noa, when he returns to the observatory later in the film, gets an odd gleam in his eye that could be interpreted as a newfound longing for ultimate power. The remaining healthy humans, however, are mainly just trying to get back on their feet and revive the old systems of communication and infrastructure.

The film, in keeping with the previous three in the series, is smart, exciting, and provocative. It forces the viewer to confront what it really means to be human, if intelligence should be the main marker of worth and value, and the potential and pitfalls of technological progress.