Clarifying Loaded Words in the Evolution Debate

Photo: Galápagos finch, by kuhnmi, via Flickr.

On a classic episode of ID the Future for Memorial Day, biologist and professor Robert Waltzer talks with me about Waltzer’s chapter in the Discovery Institute Press volume Evolution and Intelligent Design in a Nutshell. Waltzer’s chapter clarifies some key terms in the evolution/ID conversation that are often misunderstood or misused. These include the word “evolution” itself, “change over time,” “common descent,” and “natural selection.” He offers quick definitions and explains some of the confusion surrounding them. Waltzer also describes an encouraging success story of his about fostering open dialogue and exploration of the evidence for design in nature.

Download the podcast or listen to it here. This is Part 1 of a two-part interview.

Dig Deeper

Order your own copy of Evolution and Intelligent Design in a Nutshell.