“Alright, kids,” said my dad, “before we all head back to what we were doing, I have something I want you to see.” We’d just finished lunch, and my two siblings and I wondered what Dad had planned. Mom, Dad, and the three of us kids crowded together around a screen, and he pulled up the first couple of episodes of Molecular Machines.

The animations of DNA replication, proteins, and especially kinesins “walking” along microtubules were insane. Dad in particular got a kick out of their lolloping gait. Getting to “see” inside something so tiny as a cell is a gift, and Dr. Michael Behe rightly terms the cellular structures machinery.

Yes, I grew up with videos about intelligent design from Discovery Institute’s Center for Science and Culture (CSC). Will you please help us make more — reaching millions of viewers, children and adults — by becoming a movie producer now?

Beauty and Humor — With a Punch

When Dad introduced me to Secrets of the Cell later, I immediately felt its charm, but its beauty has grown on me every time I rewatch. Stunning hummingbirds, floofy-faced monkeys (like the one at the top of this post), spectacular shrimp, serene turtles, and jaw-dropping chameleons unmistakably point to a masterful designer. And, if you’ve seen this series, wouldn’t you agree that Behe is the epitome of a grandpa? The bright, gentle charm of these videos makes design theory intuitive and appealing.

I always enjoy it when Dad pulls up a video from Discovery Institute. When he showed us “Whale Evolution: Good Evidence for Darwin?” from the Long Story Short series, we found it so entertaining that we watched it all over again right then. In Long Story Short, I found beauty replaced by humor — humor that packed a punch. A more combative, witty style exposed Darwinian fantasies.

For instance, “Whale Evolution: Good Evidence for Darwin?” showed how Darwinists can equivocate on the term “intermediate.” As the video points out, I can be morphologically intermediate between a slightly built horse jockey and a giant football player, but that says nothing about chronology or lineage. This equivocation is probably my favorite logical fallacy that is exposed by Long Story Short.

A particular benefit of Long Story Short is that I learned not to be taken in by Darwinian rhetoric. The series clarifies that Darwinists aren’t making their arguments out of a desire to deceive, but they are nonetheless blinded by assumptions.

Unimpressed by Media Hype

The scientific rigor and common sense in the CSC videos I watched as a child taught me to recognize media hype about evolution for what it is. The foundations of my scientific framework weren’t going to start shaking if a peer’s comment or a newspaper headline confidently attributed complex life to mindless processes alone.

Long Story Short doesn’t dismiss Darwinian arguments — it engages them head-on with solid rebuttals. Long Story Short models a cheerful, thorough investigation of the evidence. These videos may be cartoons, but hit pause next time they reference an academic paper, and you can see all the details needed to find the reference. The information and documentation in Long Story Short are truly impressive.

It’s Still Hard to Wait

When Dad first introduced us to these series, I couldn’t wait for the next episodes to come out. Nowadays, it’s still hard to wait. There’s always something new and inspiring, and I continue to enjoy watching them with family or sharing them with friends.

In the works at the Center for Science and Culture is a new series: Secrets of the Human Body, based on Your Designed Body by engineer Steve Laufmann and physician Howard Glicksman. Reading Your Designed Body further opened my eyes to the extravagant complexity of the many systems in our body that are required for life. I felt uplifted, grateful to be alive, magnificently designed, even exuberant. What would it be like to see these wonders instead of just reading about them?

You can partner with the CSC to launch this new series. Be a movie producer! A host of generous donors have been responsible for our excellent videos in the past, and the upcoming series is likewise dependent on giving. To invest in high-quality design videos from the CSC, please give generously here.