“One of the most controversial philosophical minds on the planet.” That’s how Piers Morgan introduces Stephen Meyer on a brand-new interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored. This obviously brings Dr. Meyer to a whole new audience — Morgan has 2.57 subscribers on YouTube — following his recent appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience.

It’s an amazing half hour, highlighting the scientific evidence for a deity recognizable from the Judeo-Christian tradition. The background here, referenced by Morgan, includes Tucker Carlson’s recent comments on evolution, also on the Rogan show. But of deeper and more personal significance, Meyer discusses the recent loss of his mother to dementia: “You’re never really prepared for the death of a parent and I thought I was, but I wasn’t.” Talking about the experience of grief leads to a powerful point, that may be unfamiliar to many viewers. Says the author of Return of the God Hypothesis,

I would never base an argument to another scientist or philosopher on my subjective experience, but I think belief in God has a legitimate objective and subjective basis, and I think that that mysterious moment when you see a loved one passing, when the body is there but the person is gone, raises some profound metaphysical questions, or maybe a metaphysical awareness, that there is something more than the material that is part of all of us.

Whether a human being is more than a material entity is of course one of the ultimate questions in the intelligent design debate. The mysterious transition from life to death, the exit of the spirit, points to an answer.