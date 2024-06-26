Photo credit: Diego Delso, CC BY-SA 3.0 , via Wikimedia Commons.

If you enjoy the work of Discovery Institute’s Center for Science and Culture, including our books, videos, articles, and research, you may wonder how you can get involved. Options include signing up for our weekly newsletter Nota Bene, joining the Discovery Society, and attending our events. But in the last few years, a new way to promote intelligent design at the local level has been, well, growing. It’s called Roots. On a new episode of ID the Future, Daniel Reeves, our Director of Education and Outreach, introduces this network of grassroots supporters promoting intelligent design in their local communities.

The flexibility of the Roots program means that local promotion of intelligent design can take many forms — a book club, a campus club, a small group, a single event, an ongoing event, and more. Roots members are also given access to a virtual “toolshed” of tailored resources to help facilitate their activities, including online courses, written guides, videos, and more. Roots groups can even request an event speaker from a bureau of established experts in science and culture.

As Daniel explains, there’s never been a better time to get involved in promoting intelligent design at the local level. Tune in to learn how you can join with activists around the world who are committed to promoting the scientific case for intelligent design in their own community. Find the podcast and listen to it here.

