New Paper on the Panda’s Thumb: “Striking Imperfection or Masterpiece of Engineering?”
Readers are invited to consider my new paper, “The Panda’s Thumb: Striking Imperfection or Masterpiece of Engineering?” The abstract is below.
Abstract: Key Points of the Contents
Before going further, a brief note on the synonyms that I’m using here such as the “double/dual/complementary function” of the panda’s thumb. Each of the synonyms has its own subtly different overtones. With this in mind, I hope the basic points discussed below may be better understood.
- Above: “Some Key Points in a Long-Lasting Controversy”: Different views of evolutionary biologists on the panda’s thumb. Some assessments of the panda’s dexterity by intelligent design theorists.
- Introduction: The panda’s thumb has become a paradigm for evolution in general. Links to articles by Stephen Dilley, and notes on the recent controversy between Nathan Lents and Stuart Burgess.
- If the panda’s thumb is an embodiment of bad design, where are the evolutionists’ proposals indicating how they could have done better?
- Some citations from a public talk by Stuart Burgess on the ingenious design of the wrist.
- A massive contradiction within the theory of evolution itself.
- Double/dual/complementary function is often overlooked.
- “What makes the modern human thumb myology special within the primate clade is … [the appearance of] two extrinsic muscles, extensor pollicis brevis and flexor pollicis longus.”
- It is a fundamental mistake to use the human thumb as a yardstick for the perfection or imperfection of the panda’s thumb.
- A closer look at the differences of the radial sesamoid in a basal ursoid in comparison to that of the panda (Ailuropoda) for gripping and walking and the grasping hand of Homo sapiens according to Xiaoming Wang et al. (2022).
- In comparison to other bear species, “only in A. melanoleuca can it be considered to be hyper-developed, reaching a similar size to that of the first metacarpal.”
- Doubts concerning a simple homology of different sesamoid bones in various species.
- Radial sesamoid as the ideal starting point to develop a thumb-like digit in pandas.
- Natural selection of the radial sesamoid according to Wang et al. as well as Barrette in contrast to Stanley.
- Implications of the ruling neo-Darwinian paradigm (gradualism plus natural selection) for the origin of the panda’s thumb.
- Further discussion of Barrette’s points as “the length of the radial sesamoid, and therefore that of the false thumb, is limited firstly by its location under the hand,” etc.
- Less efficient feeding would emphasize the enormous problem involved in the theory of natural selection.
- The panda’s ecological impact and the “Optimal Panda Principle” in contrast to the evolutionary “Panda Principle” of Gould and his followers.
- How to pick up little Necco candy wafers with thumbless mittens?
- When directly observing pandas in zoos, Gould and Davis marveled at the dexterity/competence/virtuosity of the panda’s hand. I have done so, too. The panda’s hand is not “clumsy” at all.
- Key question from two PhD students at the Max Planck Institute of Plant Breeding Research (Cologne) who came to my office and asked: Wouldn’t it be much more economical for an intelligent designer to modify, as far as possible, an already existing structure for some new functions than to create a totally new structure for similar roles/purposes/tasks from scratch?
- Some comments on Barette’s statement that “We owe this metaphor [of approximate tinkering/bricolage] to François Jacob, a French biologist and recipient of the Nobel Prize. Far from being perfect, such approximate tinkering is a trace left by evolutionary history,” and thus a proof of it.
- Davis on the enlarged radial sesamoid as “unquestionably” a direct product of natural selection.
- Possible number of genes involved in the origin of pandas according to Davis and some others.
- What do we know in the interim about panda genetics?
- SNPs in the Ursidae including our beloved pandas.
As already mentioned in other articles of mine (for example: https://www.weloennig.de/Hippo.pdf): Note please that virtually all highlighting/emphasis is by W.-E. L. (except italics for genera and species as well as adding a note when the cited authors themselves have emphasized certain points). Why so often? Well, since many people do not have the time to study a more extensive work in detail, these highlights can serve as keywords to get a first impression of what is being discussed.
Concerning the key points enumerated above: Page numbers may change in a future update, and so are not presented here. Incidentally, citations do not imply the agreement of the authors quoted with my overall views nor vice versa. Moreover, I alone am responsible for any mistakes.
On questions concerning absolute dating methods, see http://www.weloennig.de/HumanEvolution.pdf, p. 28.