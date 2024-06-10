Photo: Stephen Meyer and Piers Morgan, via YouTube (screenshot).

Does a scientific worldview require atheism? Or are scientific discoveries of the last century pointing back to a God hypothesis? On a new episode of ID the Future, Piers Morgan sits down with “one of the most controversial philosophical minds on the planet,” Dr. Stephen Meyer, for a lively and wide-ranging discussion about the scientific arguments for intelligent design and the problems with atheism.

Famed atheist Richard Dawkins has written that “The universe we observe has precisely the properties we should expect if, at bottom, there is no purpose, no design… nothing but blind, pitiless indifference.” But there’s a major disconnect between the messaging of popular atheists like Dawkins and reality. Over the last century, important scientific discoveries have dramatically challenged science-based atheism, and three in particular now tell a decidedly more God-friendly story.

In this 30-minute conversation, Dr. Meyer discusses these discoveries with Morgan: the discovery that the universe had a beginning, the discovery of the extreme fine-tuning built into the structure of the universe that makes life possible, and the discovery of the digital code at the heart of life.

Find the podcast and listen to it here. We are grateful to the producers of Piers Morgan Uncensored for permission to re-post this interview.

Dig Deeper