On a classic episode of ID the Future, host Eric Anderson begins a conversation with biochemist Michael Denton about Denton’s 2020 book The Miracle of the Cell, part of his continuing Privileged Species series exploring nature’s fine tuning for life. New research keeps unveiling ever more ways in which this fine tuning exists, from the cosmos to the atoms of the periodic table, and even to the subatomic level of quantum tunneling. Says Denton: “The miracle of the cell completes the overall fitness paradigm that unites galaxies with atoms in a vast web of fitness for life.”

Denton helped launch the modern intelligent design movement with his seminal 1985 book Evolution: A Theory in Crisis. The book inspired a number of well-known ID scholars, including Michael Behe, Stephen Meyer, and William Dembski, to speak out on the limits of Darwinian processes and the evidence for intelligent design. Denton followed up in 1998 with Nature’s Destiny, a step-by-step argument for human inevitability and human uniqueness in the universe.

