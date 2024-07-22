Our colleague Dr. Melissa Cain Travis is among the most popular speakers on intelligent design. If you happen to live in New Zealand — you are in luck! Dr. Travis is there now for the Thinking Matters Conference. She’ll be a keynote speaker on Friday and Saturday, July 26-27, in Tauranga, at Curate Church in Mount Maunganui. She’ll be speaking on:

“Kepler’s Liturgy, Einstein’s Miracle: Theistic Implications of Cosmic Comprehensibility”

“Universe by Design: Cosmic Fine Tuning and the Existence of God”

“Cosmic Graveyards and Noble Lies: The Madness of Scientific Materialism”

Find more information about the Tauranga event here. And register here. Dr. Travis is a Fellow with Discovery Institute’s Center for Science and Culture and the author most recently of Thinking God’s Thoughts: Johannes Kepler and the Miracle of Cosmic Comprehensibility.