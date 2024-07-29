Photo credit: Giles Laurent, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons.

Philosopher of science Stephen Meyer talked with British interviewer Justin Brierley about Meyer’s book Return of the God Hypothesis — but also about how the debate over evolution has evolved, with the mainstreaming of intelligent design and of other alternatives to neo-Darwinism. People inside and outside the ID community have observed this.

Brierley asked whether, by the same token, the “stigma” attached to ID had faded. Meyer smiled and answered very much in the affirmative, commenting that, “I think at second-tier schools in the U.S. — you know, in the northwestern corner of Missouri, say — that’s a hypothetical school — but I think in second-tier colleges and universities people still feel the need to convey the alleged ‘consensus’ view. But people at the highest levels of academia are much more open to considering alternatives.” And he gives some examples of high-level “converts” either to ID or otherwise to Darwin skepticism.

Agreed, but…the “northwestern corner of Missouri”? That is funny. I have not looked up what “second-tier schools” reside in the northwestern corner of Missouri, but the science professors there might be feeling a bit steamed at this point. The hypothetical is just a tad patronizing, which is not Dr. Meyer’s normal style — and it cracked me up for that very reason. Enjoy the conversation here: