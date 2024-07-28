Three Types of Science: Inferential Science

Photo: Opabinia regalis, an animal from the Cambrian Explosion, by Han Zeng, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons.

On a classic episode of ID the Future, I continue a three-part conversation with biophysicist and philosopher Kirk Durston. The topic is Durston’s article series explaining the three types of science: (1) experimental science, (2) inferential science, and (3) fantasy science.

In this second of three episodes, Durston recaps the three types but focuses on inferential science. He explains how it involves, in the historical sciences, abductive reasoning, which is making an inference to the best explanation. He also explains how such reasoning, rooted in observation, can be used effectively as we consider the best explanation for the origin of biological information.

