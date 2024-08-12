Eric Hedin: The Miracle(s) of Metal

Image source: Wikimedia Commons.

Humans have successfully utilized metals for millennia, and trace amounts of metals are crucial to our survival. Is that coincidence or something more? On a new episode of ID the Future, I begin a two-part conversation with Dr. Eric Hedin, professor emeritus of physics and astronomy at Ball State University.

Part 1 begins with the fascinating story of how metals arrived on Earth after forming in the stars. Dr. Hedin describes what he calls a confluence of finely tuned conditions required to bring metals into our world and make them accessible and safe for human use. He also reveals details of a new “Goldilocks zone” scientists have recently discovered between Earth’s crust and mantle, a boundary layer where a consistent temperature of around 1,000 degrees Celsius allows metals deeper in the Earth to be transferred to shallower levels near the surface where they can be accessed through mining.

Hedin also explains how crucial metals are to our cellular biochemistry. Just trace amounts of these important and abundant minerals keep us alive and allow for advanced life to thrive on Earth. Hedin concludes Part 1 by explaining why it’s highly unlikely we can credit a Darwinian process with the complex biochemistry required for this finely tuned relationship between metals and living things.

Look here to find and listen to the podcast. This is Part 1 of a two-part conversation. Look for Part 2 next!

Dig Deeper

Read the article series that inspired this conversation: