Photo: Monarch butterfly, by Rhododendrites, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons.

Editor’s note: We were saddened to learn of the passing of Lee Spetner, physicist and author of Not by Chance and The Evolution Revolution. Dr. Spetner was 91 years old. While wishing comfort to his loved ones, we will offer several republished articles paying tribute to his significant contributions to the evolution debate. The following was originally published in 2017.

On a classic episode of ID the Future, Ira Berkowitz interviews Lee Spetner in Jerusalem. Together they explore key arguments from Dr. Spetner’s books Not by Chance and The Evolution Revolution.

Spetner, a PhD from MIT, takes on natural selection, discussing what it can and cannot do. He also explores aspects of population genetics and the constraints the Earth’s history imposes on evolving new species. Find the podcast and listen to it here.