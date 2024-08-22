Photo: A lion in the Serengeti National Park, by Giles Laurent, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons.

On a new episode of ID the Future, we’re sharing the second half of an interview between philosopher of science Dr. Stephen Meyer and author and radio/podcast host Justin Brierley. The interview delves into the main arguments of Dr. Meyer’s most recent book Return of the God Hypothesis, but it also serves as an update on the status of intelligent design and the growing interest in design arguments in both academia and the public square. There’s a significant shift underway, says Dr. Meyer. Darwinism is in trouble, and intelligent design is attracting high-profile converts in the scientific community who are looking for a better explanation for the origin and development of life and the universe than the neo-Darwinian paradigm.

In Part 2, Meyer and Brierley begin by jumping into the most popular objection to the fine-tuning arguments of intelligent design — the multiverse. Do theories of multiple universes defeat intelligent design? Dr. Meyer argues to the contrary. The discussion then pivots to the third great discovery of modern science Dr. Meyer details in his book — the discovery of digital information at the heart of life. Dr. Meyer provides an update on the state of origin of life research and explains why the prevailing naturalistic theories on the origin of life fall short. Meyer addresses more objections to ID here, too.

Find the podcast and listen to it here. We are grateful to Justin Brierley for permission to share this interview on ID the Future. The conversation is part of Brierley’s new podcast documentary “The Surprising Rebirth of Belief in God.” Learn more at justinbrierley.com. This is Part 2 of a two-part discussion. Listen to Part 1!

