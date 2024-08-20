Image source: Discovery Institute.

On a new episode of ID the Future, we’re sharing the first half of an interview between philosopher of science Stephen Meyer and author and radio/podcast host Justin Brierley. The interview delves into the main arguments of Dr. Meyer’s most recent book, Return of the God Hypothesis, but it also serves as an update on the status of intelligent design and the growing interest in design arguments in both academia and the public square. There’s a significant shift underway, says Meyer. Darwinism is in trouble, and intelligent design is attracting high-profile converts in the scientific community who are looking for a better explanation for the origin and development of life and the universe than the neo-Darwinian paradigm.

In Part 1, Meyer and Brierley discuss the current status of intelligent design. They also jump into the first two of three discoveries Meyer lays out in his book: the discovery that the universe had a beginning and the discovery of the fine-tuning present in the initial conditions of the universe and the subsequent fine-tuning that allowed advanced life to flourish. Along the way, Dr. Meyer addresses some common objections to his arguments.

Find the podcast and listen to it here. This is Part 1 of a two-part discussion. Look for Part 2 next!

We are grateful to Justin Brierley for permission to share this interview. The conversation is part of Brierley’s new podcast documentary The Surprising Rebirth of Belief in God. Learn more at justinbrierley.com.

