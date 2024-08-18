Photo credit: Afedchenko, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons.

A confluence of conditions conspired to bring metals to Earth and make them accessible to humans. But can a Darwinian process take the credit? On a new episode of ID the Future, I conclude a two-part conversation with Eric Hedin, professor emeritus of physics and astronomy at Ball State University.

In Part 2, Dr. Hedin begins by reviewing the cosmic origins of our heavy metal minerals, including iron, copper, bronze, gold, silver, platinum, and others. He also reminds us of the beneficial interaction between metals and microbes that makes advanced life on Earth possible. Hedin describes the conditions within ourselves and the conditions within our environment that were finely tuned to allow for our successful utilization of metals. He also speaks to what our use of metals reveals about the moral character of human nature.

Hedin explains why our dependence on metals continues to this day. The development of technologies associated with consumer electronics, renewable energy, and specialty steel have sparked demand for a range of specialty mineral commodities that just happen to be available for human extraction from the Earth’s crust. Hedin argues that the finely tuned confluence of conditions that brought us metals cannot be chalked up to a Darwinian process. Instead, the story of metals points to foresight, planning, and preparation, hallmarks of an intelligent design at work in the cosmos.

Find the podcast and listen to it here. This is Part 2 of a two-part conversation. Listen to Part 1 here.

