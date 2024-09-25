Photo credit: ESA/Hubble & NASA, M. Koss, A, Barth.

On a new episode of ID the Future, we’re pleased to share a recent conversation between astronomer Dr. Guillermo Gonzalez and author and teacher Dr. Ken Boa on the Explorers Podcast. The topic is Gonzalez’s passion for astronomy and the wonders of the cosmos.

In this discussion, Dr. Gonzalez explains how the gift of a telescope at eight years old kicked off a life-long passion and career in astronomy. Gonzalez argues that everyone has a natural-born curiosity about the wonder and beauty of the heavens, even if it can sometimes get stifled by higher education or materialist ideology. Gonzalez talks about his recent young adult novel The Farm at the Center of the Universe and his hope that it will encourage youngsters to look at the world from a new perspective. He also touches on some of the arguments he made with Dr. Jay Richards in The Privileged Planet. Before closing, the conversation turns to the importance of having what host Ken Boa calls “epistemic humility” — the openness and curiosity to follow the evidence wherever it leads as we seek to understand the world around us.

We’re grateful to Dr. Boa for permission to share this conversation on ID the Future.

