Jonathan Wells on Toppling Evolution’s Icons

Photo: Peppered moth, by Ben Sale, via Flickr (cropped).

We were saddened to learn of the recent passing of Dr. Jonathan Wells, a true giant of the intelligent design research community. As we mourn his loss, we also celebrate anew his considerable contributions to the arguments for intelligent design and the debate over evolution. On a classic episode of ID the Future, Dr. Wells begins a conversation on The Universe Next Door with Tom Woodward, talking about his classic book Icons of Evolution. Wells discusses how Darwinism has failed to explain how the basic building blocks of life could have arisen by purely materialistic methods — and why this is only the beginning of the theory’s problems. He also explains a study of his published in BIO-Complexity that finds that embryo development requires ontogenetic information that can’t arise by neo-Darwinian mechanisms.

Find the podcast and listen to it here. This is Part 1 of a two-part interview. Look for Part 2 next!

