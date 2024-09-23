Lee Spetner’s Critique of Convergent Evolution

Photo: Palawan swiftlets can hunt in the dark, another example of echolocation attributed to convergent evolution, along with bats, dolphins, and whales; by Andrea Giovanni Murachelli, CC BY-SA 3.0 , via Wikimedia Commons.

On a classic episode of ID the Future, we bring you the last of three short interviews with MIT-trained physicist Lee Spetner. We were saddened to learn of the recent passing of Dr. Spetner at 91 years old, and we’re sharing these conversations in tribute to his significant contributions to the evolution debate. Host Ira Berkowitz interviews Dr. Spetner in Jerusalem. Together they explore key arguments from Spetner’s books Not by Chance and The Evolution Revolution. Here, Spetner challenges the idea of convergent evolution and explains his non-random evolutionary hypothesis.

