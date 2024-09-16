Photo credit: The Ben Shapiro Sunday Special.

On a new episode of ID the Future, we bring you the first half of Daily Wire host Ben Shapiro’s interview with philosopher of science Stephen Meyer on The Ben Shapiro Sunday Special. This exchange happened five years ago now, and we thought it was a good time to put it out there again for those who may not have heard it yet or don’t remember it. Dr. Meyer considers this one of the best interviews he’s done on the subject of his second solo book, Darwin’s Doubt. Shapiro was very well prepared and asked great questions, resulting in a thought-provoking and thoroughly engaging hour-long conversation. We’ve got the first half of it for you today, followed by the concluding half in a subsequent episode.

In this first half, Dr. Meyer starts off with the basics, including his own scientific background, the scientific pedigree of intelligent design, how ID differs from creationism, and how the theory could be falsified. The pair then discuss the different meanings of the word “evolution” before Meyer gets into one of Darwin’s biggest doubts: the mystery of the missing fossils, and how that relates to even bigger mystery of the origin of biological information.

Find the podcast and listen to it here. We’re grateful to The Daily Wire and the producers of The Ben Shapiro Sunday Special for permission to share this interview. Find more episodes of The Ben Shapiro Sunday Special at dailywire.com.

This is Part 1 of 2. Look for Part 2 next!

