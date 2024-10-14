Image credit: Mitochondriale_Elektronentransportkette.svg: Klaus Hoffmeierderivative work: Matt, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons.

In three previous articles (here, here, and here), I have surveyed the processes involved in cellular respiration (glycolysis, the Krebs cycle, and the electron transport chain).Here, I want to highlight the final step in cellular respiration, which is mediated by ATP synthase. The electron transport chain (discussed in an earlier article) generates a proton gradient. The ATP synthase then uses the energy from protons moving down this gradient to power the synthesis of ATP. For a more detailed description of the dynamics of this fascinating protein machine, I refer readers to my previous article here.

Here, I wish to highlight this animation, again narrated by Harvard’s Professor Robert Lue, which showcases the exquisite molecular detail and design of the ATP synthase energy turbine.