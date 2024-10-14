Comet Caps a Year of Natural Beauty

I took a set of images of comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS last night, which was the first sighting I had of it. It’s visible to the unaided eye. Above is the result of combining ten images with a specialized method. This is the time for people to start looking for the comet after sunset. For more information, see the article at Sky & Telescope, “Get Ready for Comet Tsuchinshan-Atlas — The Best Is Yet to Come!”

It has been a year of natural beauty for Americans, with a total solar eclipse, two bright aurora displays, and now a bright comet. Casey Luskin said it well here, back in May, “I believe that the beauty of the aurora borealis (or more generally, the ‘aurora’) is another way of appreciating that our planet was designed by a Mind who not only is brilliant but also loves us.” And yes, I took the picture from a cemetery in a small town in northern Alabama (perfect for Halloween!).

For more on the design of our planet for discovery and for beauty, see the newly expanded edition of my book with philosopher Jay Richards, The Privileged Planet.