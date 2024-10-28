New Graphic Novel Asks: Does God Exist?

Image source: Discovery Institute Press.

Join two friends on an epic journey to tackle the ultimate mystery — does God exist? In a delightful new graphic novel from Discovery Institute Press, follow our dynamic duo as they explore the wonders of science, challenge each other’s beliefs, and uncover mind-boggling facts about the universe. The God Proofs: How Science Points to YOUR Creator is out today and available from Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other e-book stores!

Author Douglas Ell graduated early from MIT, where he double majored in math and physics. He then obtained a graduate degree in mathematics and a law degree. Doug drafted the first 401(k) plan in professional sports.