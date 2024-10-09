Two Poems for Europa, Jupiter’s Lifeless Moon

As noted in my article on Monday, “Europa Clipper: The Moon Mission Making Waves,” a spacecraft launches tomorrow to visit Jupiter’s moon Europa in search of hoped for evidence of life. It will carry a poem, engraved on the craft, by the U.S. Poet Laureate, Ada Limón. Here it is, from the Library of Congress website:

In Praise of Mystery: A Poem for Europa

Arching under the night sky inky

with black expansiveness, we point

to the planets we know, we

pin quick wishes on stars. From earth,

we read the sky as if it is an unerring book

of the universe, expert and evident.

Still, there are mysteries below our sky:

the whale song, the songbird singing

its call in the bough of a wind-shaken tree.

We are creatures of constant awe,

curious at beauty, at leaf and blossom,

at grief and pleasure, sun and shadow.

And it is not darkness that unites us,

not the cold distance of space, but

the offering of water, each drop of rain,

each rivulet, each pulse, each vein.

O second moon, we, too, are made

of water, of vast and beckoning seas.

We, too, are made of wonders, of great

and ordinary loves, of small invisible worlds,

of a need to call out through the dark.