Photo: Courtesy of The Joe Rogan Experience.

Whatever your political preferences, I think you’ll get a kick out of seeing philosopher of science Stephen Meyer in the same seat where Donald Trump sat recently as the former President, like Meyer, was interviewed by phenomenally popular podcaster Joe Rogan. Well, good news: for the first time, the entire three-hour-plus Meyer interview is now viewable in full on YouTube. Many thanks to the folks at The Joe Rogan Experience.

The Trump interview was greeted by some as a breakthrough (I have no opinion on that), but Meyer’s conversation with Rogan was definitely a breakthrough for intelligent design, in of course a very different way. Dr. Meyer is the author most recently of Return of the God Hypothesis: Three Scientific Discoveries That Reveal the Mind Behind the Universe. Watch and enjoy: