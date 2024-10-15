Photo credit: Discovery Institute.

Join renowned biochemist Michael Behe as he explores the mystery of how cells repair themselves in Episode 9 of his popular video series “Secrets of the Cell.” In “The Robot Repairmen Inside You,” Dr. Behe investigates the trillions of microbots inside each of us that work 24/7 to repair whatever is broken. These amazing molecular machines “do the work,” says Behe, “and you can keep running without even knowing there was ever a problem.”