Photo credit: Livioandronico2013, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons.

For too long now, Catholic scholars and many of the faithful have felt compelled to align themselves with a Darwinian account of life’s origins. But as modern evolutionary theory faces a rising wave of disconfirming evidence, the evidence for both intelligent design and a first human couple, Adam and Eve, is stronger than ever. So it’s a good time for Catholics to reevaluate their relationship with Darwin. On a new episode of ID the Future, physicist Dr. Brian Miller welcomes Father Martin Hilbert to the podcast to discuss his new book A Catholic Case for Intelligent Design.

If Darwin’s theory is anything, contends Fr. Hilbert, it’s a program for excising God. “Its primary purpose is to serve as a creation myth for the secular society in which we live,” he writes. Far from a scientific masterpiece, Hilbert argues that Darwinism is an “intellectual disaster, whose myriad shortcomings need to be dragged into broad daylight.” Hilbert proceeds to do just that in his book, reviewing the many scientific problems with evolutionary theory while also presenting the latest evidence for intelligent design as a more adequate explanation for life and the universe. Drawing upon his broad learning in science, philosophy, history, and theology, Fr. Hilbert explains why the theory of intelligent design, rightly understood, harmonizes perfectly with the Catholic theological tradition.

In his conversation with Dr. Miller, Fr. Hilbert discusses why he wrote the book, how the debate has played out through the recent history of the Catholic Church, and why now is a great time for Catholics to reconsider their allegiance to a Darwinian paradigm. Download the podcast or listen to it here.

