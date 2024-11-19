Human Origins Icon Human Origins
Casey Luskin: The Origin and Uniqueness of Humans

November 19, 2024, 6:31 AM
Photo credit: NASA/Frank Rubio.

Survive. Reproduce. Repeat. Is that all we’re here for? Some people make this claim, including noted evolutionary biologist and atheist Richard Dawkins. But does it match up with the scientific evidence? On this ID the Future, we’re sharing selections from a recent talk by geologist Dr. Casey Luskin on the origin and uniqueness of human beings. 

You’d be hard-pressed to find another lecture that accomplishes what Casey does here in 30 minutes: 

  • Reviews the fossil history of hominids and humans to show the large, unbridged gap between the two.
  • Busts the myth that humans are 99 percent genetically similar to chimps.
  • Demonstrates the plausibility of intelligent design to explain the Big Bang origin of the genus Homo.
  • Argues that the human race is unique and unparalleled in its moral, intellectual, and creative abilities. 

If you’ve ever had doubt that human beings stand unique among living things, or you know someone who thinks we evolved and we share a common ancestor with chimps, you need to listen to this talk or share it with someone who needs to hear it. Casey is in the zone here — he’s energized and he can talk pretty quickly. Don’t be afraid to take notes or hit the pause button when you need to! Download the podcast or listen to it here.

Andrew McDiarmid

Director of Podcasting and Senior Fellow
Andrew McDiarmid is Director of Podcasting and a Senior Fellow at the Discovery Institute. He is also a contributing writer to MindMatters.ai. He produces ID The Future, a podcast from the Center for Science & Culture that presents the case, research, and implications of intelligent design and explores the debate over evolution. He writes and speaks regularly on the impact of technology on human living. Discovery Institute co-founder and bestselling author George Gilder has called McDiarmid "a scintillating venturer beyond the surfaces of technology to their hidden depths and meanings." His work has appeared in numerous publications, including the New York Post, Houston Chronicle, The Daily Wire, San Francisco Chronicle, Real Clear Politics, Newsmax, The American Spectator, The Federalist, Technoskeptic Magazine, and elsewhere. In addition to his roles at the Discovery Institute, he promotes his homeland as host of the Scottish culture and music podcast Simply Scottish, available anywhere podcasts are found. Andrew holds an MA in Teaching from Seattle Pacific University and a BA in English/Creative Writing from the University of Washington. Learn more about his work at andrewmcdiarmid.org.

