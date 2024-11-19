Francis Collins’s “Road to Folly”

Photo: Francis Collins, by NIH Image Gallery, via Flickr.

I wouldn’t rush to read a book with a preening title like The Road to Wisdom. What are the odds that that someone who calls attention to his own supposed wisdom that way really has much wisdom to offer? Such is Francis Collins, whose new book John West reviews at The Federalist.

You might wonder if the “wise” Dr. Collins learned much from the experience of Covid, with the lockdowns, the vaccine and mask mandates, the closed schools, the ruined businesses, the ruined city centers, the push to silence skeptics, to intimidate the public, that entire fiasco that did so much to discredit science in the public eye. It seems not:

Read the rest — of Dr. West’s review, I mean. He has done us a favor by reading Collins’s book so we don’t have to. Dr. Collins “really hasn’t learned anything,” says West. And the book is misnamed. It’s “not the road to wisdom. It’s a road to folly.” Yep. Honestly, how does someone as inept as Francis Collins (and I’m being charitable) have the gall to tell anyone else how to become wise?