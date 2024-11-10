How to Defend Intelligent Design Like a Boss

Photo: Monarch butterfly, by Rhododendrites, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons.

How much do you know about intelligent design? How would you define the term? And are you prepared to defend intelligent design to friends, family, or associates who may be critical of the theory? On a new episode of ID the Future, Dr. Casey Luskin brings to bear decades of experience as an attorney and ID theorist on the front lines of the evolution debate to give you the basics you’ll need to confidently discuss and defend intelligent design with others.

Maybe you’ve got a friend who parrots the typical media boilerplate definition of intelligent design: too complex, therefore a supernatural being. Dr. Luskin shows why that definition doesn’t begin to acknowledge the positive case for design and offers a better way to define it. Maybe you have an associate at work who dismisses intelligent design because it isn’t used in the real world. On the contrary, Dr. Luskin explains how design reasoning is currently applied across a variety of scientific fields, including archaeology, forensics, and the search for extraterrestrial life. What about the tired claim that ID isn’t science because it doesn’t use the scientific method? Here, Luskin demonstrates how ID theorists apply the scientific method regularly to detect instances of design in the natural world.

Don’t miss this opportunity to glean from Dr. Luskin’s insights and equip yourself to defend intelligent design wherever you go. Take notes if you can, and feel free to listen to this brief lecture more than once! Find the podcast and listen to it here.

Dig Deeper