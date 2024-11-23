Image source: Discovery Institute Press.

In The God Proofs, two friends embark on an epic journey to tackle the ultimate mystery: does God exist? On this ID the Future, I speak to author Douglas Ell about his new graphic novel. Ell tells about his own journey from theism to atheism and what convinced him to return to belief in God. He describes how his experience as a successful attorney prepared him to argue the case for God in his books. He also unpacks the three lines of evidence featured in The God Proofs: the numbers proof, the common sense proof, and the logic proof:

Whether you’re new to the arguments for intelligent design or have been studying them for years, The God Proofs gives you new ways to visualize and understand the evidence. For example, to illustrate how genes use DNA to build proteins, Ell likens ribosomes to 3-D printers. It’s a really helpful analogy that helps readers understand how powerful molecular machines really are. And later, the character Reason puts up huge brick walls to show Doubt the probability of life’s code arising by chance. When explaining the reluctance of some to acknowledge design in nature, Reason puts it to his friend this way: “We know that every app, every website, every program was created by a mind. Yet when we encounter the most advanced code we have ever seen, a code so advanced and complex we are just beginning to understand it, the code of DNA, a code that builds technology far more advanced than human technology, we claim it arose by chance.” You can also download or listen to the podcast here.

Dig Deeper