Father Martin Hilbert on Darwinism’s Fatal Flaws

Photo: Darwin in 1868, by Julia Margaret Cameron, via Wikimedia Commons.

When Charles Darwin formulated his theory of evolution, he offered up a new god and a new understanding of mankind. But does his creation myth satisfy the scientific evidence we have today for the design and complexity of life? On a new episode of ID the Future, I read an excerpt of a new book that exposes the inadequacy of Darwinism and dispels the darkness of Darwinian materialism. A Catholic Case for Intelligent Design, by Father Martin Hilbert, is now available from Discovery Institute Press.

In this excerpt from the introduction to his book, Fr. Hilbert reveals that one of Darwin’s motives for conjuring his theory of natural selection was removing God from the picture. And though his proposal was light on scientific evidence and full of wild assumptions, it succeeded in casting doubt about the role of God in the natural world, ushering in an era of scientific materialism that is still evident today. But as Fr. Hilbert explains, a close examination of Darwinism reveals fatal flaws. It turns out there’s a much more plausible theory of life’s origin and development, one that rightly understood, harmonizes perfectly with the Catholic theological tradition. Download the podcast or listen to it here.

