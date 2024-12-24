Information, Entropy, and the First Life

Photo: Puget Sound from West Seattle, by David Klinghoffer.

On a classic episode of ID the Future, Canceled Science author and physicist Eric Hedin concludes his conversation with host Eric Anderson about the challenge that the second law of thermodynamics poses for purely naturalistic scenarios of the origin of living organisms. The problem, Hedin argues, is generating the reams of exquisitely orchestrated biological information required for even the simplest self-reproducing cell. The fundamental principles of physics mitigate against chemical processes getting the job done.

Some push back with the argument that the Earth is an open system, gaining energy from the sun. Is that a workaround for a naturalistic account of life? Hedin says no and explains why, using easy-to-grasp illustrations. His book, Canceled Science: What Some Atheists Don’t Want You to See, is available from Discovery Institute Press. Download the podcast or listen to it here.

