Physicist Eric Hedin on Entropy and the Origin of Life

Photo credit: max5128 on Adobe Stock.

On a classic episode of ID the Future, host Eric Anderson sits down with Canceled Science author and physicist Eric Hedin to discuss Hedin’s book and, in particular, its take on the origin-of-life problem. Hedin says the second law of thermodynamics poses a serious problem for the idea of a mindless origin of the first single-celled organism from prebiotic materials.

Such an event would have involved a breathtaking increase in new information, and Hedin says that physics tells us pretty clearly that mindless nature degrades information; it doesn’t create it. Are there workarounds? He explains why he’s not optimistic. Download the podcast or listen to it here.

Dig Deeper