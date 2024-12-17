Faith & Science
Meyer: Cambridge University’s Role in Advancing the Scientific God Hypothesis
Stephen Meyer was in Cambridge, England, and besides chatting with David Berlinski, he gave an unusual “on the spot” presentation about Cambridge University itself — the sites that played key roles in scientific discoveries that helped advance the God Hypothesis. It turns out the university with its storied colleges and laboratories made quite the “non-trivial” contribution, despite the overall secular atmosphere there today. Watch and enjoy: