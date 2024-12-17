Photo: A gargoyle at Cambridge University, by Steve Evans from Citizen of the World, CC BY 2.0 , via Wikimedia Commons.

Stephen Meyer was in Cambridge, England, and besides chatting with David Berlinski, he gave an unusual “on the spot” presentation about Cambridge University itself — the sites that played key roles in scientific discoveries that helped advance the God Hypothesis. It turns out the university with its storied colleges and laboratories made quite the “non-trivial” contribution, despite the overall secular atmosphere there today. Watch and enjoy: