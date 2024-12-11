Our View of Nature Matters; Here’s Why

Photo credit: John West.

It was the end of August, and I was standing in the woods looking out on mountains, meadows, and a crisp blue sky. The scene was stunning in its serenity and beauty.

Yet it was also haunted by sadness. I was standing amidst the ruins of the Berghof, Hitler’s infamous retreat near the German-Austrian border. This was where some of the worst atrocities in human history were planned.

How could so much evil spring forth from a place of such incredible beauty?

For me, the experience underscored how much our view of nature matters.

At the Center for Science and Culture (CSC), we are committed to telling the truth about nature’s intelligent design, even while we stand against the twisting of nature to support dehumanization and authoritarianism. The stakes for our culture couldn’t be higher.

Changing Lives

That’s why we need to invest in communicating truth to those around us, especially young people.

Thanks to the partnership of many donors this year, we did just that. In 2024, millions were reached through social media, and videos featuring our Fellows and staff attracted more than 25 million views! Summer programs for students, teachers, and professors took place in Colorado and Cambridge, and online. Through your generosity, new books were published that explored the impact of bad science on culture, and scientific research expanded the case for intelligent design. Together, we changed lives!

A Growing Openness

If you join the ranks of our supporters, we can do even more in 2025. Right now, there seems to be a growing openness to hear new ideas and revisit old ones. People are realizing that the old scientific materialism is a dead end. But they need to be convinced of a positive alternative.

With your support, we can present them with one. Will you consider a gift today?

Here are some of the key projects you can bring to reality in 2025 by partnering with us:

A new YouTube series, Secrets of the Human Body , exploring the exquisite intelligent design of the human body

, exploring the exquisite intelligent design of the human body More episodes of our animated series Long Story Short on the information codes of life (yes, there are multiple codes!)

A blockbuster book, The Immortal Mind , by neurosurgeon Michael Egnor and science journalist Denyse O’Leary that presents scientific evidence for the human soul

, by neurosurgeon Michael Egnor and science journalist Denyse O’Leary that presents scientific evidence for the human soul The publication of new scientific research that reveals just how unique humans, differing from other species at the level of proteins

that reveals just how unique humans, differing from other species at the level of proteins A book by CSC Associate Director Casey Luskin laying out why intelligent design is science — and why it is needed for scientific research

laying out why intelligent design is science — and why it is needed for scientific research The expansion of our online educational offerings through DiscoveryU and Discovery Institute Academy, including the addition of high school biology next fall

Deep Gratitude

Steve Meyer and I are deeply grateful to our donors for bringing us to where we are today. Will you join forces with us as we move things forward next year? We can’t do anything without you at our side.

By the way, as a thank you for donating $100 or more online, you will gain immediate exclusive access to the next episode of Long Story Short about the codes of life. Mail-in donors will receive instructions in their donation receipt. This episode won’t be released until 2025, but you will get to watch it now!

Thank you for your best gift today!