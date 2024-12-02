I’ve been involved in the debate over Darwinism and intelligent design since the 1990s. That’s when I co-founded Discovery Institute’s Center for Science and Culture with Steve Meyer. Most of my work since then has focused on the corrosive impact of Darwinian materialism on culture, politics, and faith.

In a couple of months, I will have a new book out. Strictly speaking, it doesn’t focus primarily on Darwinism or intelligent design. But there is a definite connection.

The book is called Stockholm Syndrome Christianity, and it deals with the growing failures by churches and Christian leaders to be clear voices of sanity in our culture.

Churches have played a vital role in America since its founding. They have defended the helpless. They have championed religious liberty. They have encouraged the moral habits required for a free society to flourish. That’s why I think we should be so concerned right now.

Abandoning Beliefs

Key Christian leaders, churches, and faith-based institutions are abandoning their historic beliefs to embrace a secularist progressive agenda, one largely shaped by Darwinism and other forms of scientific materialism. Regardless of your own religious affiliation, this development should alarm you.

I explain why in Stockholm Syndrome Christianity. The book exposes how influential Christian leaders are siding with their anti-Christian cultural captors when it comes to sex, race, science, religious liberty, and biblical authority. Going beyond critique, the book identifies root causes, and — most crucially — offers practical tips and strategies people can use to help their families, churches, and communities stand for truth.

Would you consider pre-ordering my book? If you are a Christian, the book will equip you to stand for truth in your circles of influences. If you aren’t a Christian, the book may give you insight into how faith-based institutions are being subverted in ways that are culturally destructive.

Christians and Non-Christians

Stockholm Syndrome Christianity draws not only on extensive research, but on my personal experiences as a former professor at a Christianity university, an ordained Presbyterian elder, and the Managing Director of the Center for Science and Culture. As I said previously, the main subject isn’t Darwinism and intelligent design. However, a key theme that runs through the book is the destructive cultural impact of Darwinian materialism on Christians and non-Christians alike.

My book won’t be released until February 3, but if you pre-order by January 31, you can get these downloadable extras absolutely free:

the introduction to Stockholm Syndrome Christianity

my book The Magician’s Twin: C. S. Lewis on Science, Scientism, and Society

“Ten Questions to Ask When Evaluating a Christian College”

I’d be deeply grateful to you if you would spread the word about the book among people you know — and please also let them know about the special pre-order offer!