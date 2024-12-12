Photo credit: Lavinia Engelbrecht, CC BY-SA 3.0 , via Wikimedia Commons.

On a new episode of ID the Future, philosopher of science Dr. Stephen Meyer sits down with Praxis Circle’s Doug Monroe to offer insights into the intersection of science, philosophy, and religion. In this section of a multi-part interview, Dr. Meyer begins by discussing the nature of information. He explains the difference between mathematical information, or Shannon information, and specified information, a more meaningful type of information that conveys the quality of the content, not just the quantity of it. Meyer then turns to the theistic assumptions that fueled the scientific revolution. Why did modern science begin where and when it did? What was the spark that ignited that famous flowering of human scientific thought? Meyer has answers. The episode concludes with Dr. Meyer explaining why he’s bullish about the intelligent design research program and offering some examples of his reasons for confidence and optimism.

Download the podcast or listen to it here. This is the first of three episodes highlighting this interview. We’re thankful to Praxis Circle for permission to share the conversation on ID The Future.

