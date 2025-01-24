Photo credit: Chris Gunn, CC BY 2.0 , via Wikimedia Commons.

One of the most incredible features of cellular life is the capability of self-replication. And built into the remarkable process of cell division are several checkpoints that ensure the success of this life or death cellular practice. But can a Darwinian mechanism take the credit for this elegant cellular system? On this ID the Future, I continue a four-part conversation with Dr. Jonathan McLatchie on the intelligent design and irreducible complexity of eukaryotic cell division.

In Part 3, Dr. McLatchie describes the checkpoint pathways that offer protection, repair, and quality control during eukaryotic cell division. Using three distinct types of proteins — sensors, transducers, and effectors — the pathways prevent catastrophic errors from occurring during self-replication. The checkpoint pathways can be thought of as the cell’s surveillance systems that function to arrest cell cycle progression in response to detected problems in cell division or chromosome replication. Without the checkpoints, a cell has greater risk of genome infidelity, which can result in the destruction and death of the cell. McLatchie details three checkpoints: the Restriction Checkpoint, the DNA Damage Checkpoint, and Spindle Assembly Checkpoint, explaining the role each plays in successful self-replication in eukaryotes.

Besides powering biological life, systems like eukaryotic cell division offer powerful evidence of foresight and engineering, as well as a stunning level of complexity and coordination. These systems give a resounding answer to Charles Darwin’s own test of evolution by demonstrating the type of complex organic processes that “could not possibly have been formed by numerous, successive, slight modifications.”

